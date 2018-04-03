Mohamed Salah may have set the Premier League season on fire but the Liverpool forward is not good enough yet to represent La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona, according to former Reds midfielder Charlie Adam.

The Stoke City midfielder, who represented Liverpool between 2011 and 2012, believes the Egyptian international will not leave Anfield amid speculations of interest from Real and Barcelona.

Salah has been having a remarkable season at Liverpool, scoring 41 goals in all competitions. The former Chelsea winger joined the Merseyside club from Roma last summer, is on top of the goal-scorers' list with 29 goals from as many league games.

The 25-year-old struggled during his time at Stamford Bridge, but has impressed with his impressive display for the Merseyside club. The Express earlier reported both Real and Barcelona have cooled their interested in signing Salah after the end of the 2017/18 season.

Adam believes the African forward will struggled to get regular game time, if he leaves his current employers for either the Champions League winners or the La Liga leaders.

"Where's he going to go? It's difficult for him, where does he go? Will he get a game at Real Madrid? Will he get a game at Barcelona? I don't think he would. I think he will stay there," Adams told BBC Radio 5 Live, as quoted by the Daily Star.

The same report from the Express also claim that Ernesto Valverde's men are keen on bringing Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann to Camp Nou later in the summer.

Meanwhile, Adam has backed Liverpool to win the league title next season if they can make quality additions to their squad in the next transfer window.

"They're one or two short. They've got Naby Keita coming in over the summer, Emre Can looks like he will go. But if they can get another one or two in I think they can challenge next summer," Adam said.

The Reds are well-placed to finish inside the top four this season. They are third in the table with 66 points after 32 games, trailing second place Manchester United by two points.

Klopp's men also have a chance to go the distance in Champions League. They have an opportunity to lay down the marker when they face league rivals Manchester City in double-legged quarter-finals this week. Pep Guardiola's men will travel to Anfield for the first leg Wednesday, April 4.