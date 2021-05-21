In the midst of the coronavirus crisis and consequent vaccine hesitancy, senior officers of Mohali district in Punjab have set an example by starting a philanthropy initiative by adopting a village to sponsor vaccine for an entire population between 18 and 44 years from their pocket.

They have adopted Masol village, some 30 km from the district headquarters, where the 45 plus population has already been vaccinated, said Mohali Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan, who led the first-of-its-kind initiative.

Dayalan along with other officers -- Additional Deputy Commissioners Aashika Jain and Rajiv Kumar Gupta and Sub-divisional Magistrates -- Himanshu Jain, Kuldeep Bawa and Jagdeep Sehgal -- have decided to bear the vaccination.

"When you lead by example, you create a picture of what's possible. It then becomes easy for others to follow. So, I along with my colleagues decided to pay for the vaccination of 18-44 years population of Mason village" Dayalan said.

Joining the philanthropy spirit, entrepreneur Priyanka Gupta has announced to sponsor vaccine for 18-44 years of another village in the district. "Hearty Thanks to Priyanka Gupta owner of 'The Great Bear', Sector 26, Chandigarh, for sponsoring vaccine for 18 to 44-year population of village Nagalgarhian," Dayalan informed in a tweet.