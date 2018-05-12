Modis Nepal visit was planned to lure voters, says Ashok Gehlot Close
Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited at Nepal and amp;rsquo;s temples just to influence voters. and amp;ldquo;As there is model code of conduct in Karnataka, PM Modi planned to pray at temples in Nepal instead, just to influence voters. This is not a good trend for democracy. Why did he only choose today as the day? and amp;rdquo; said Gehlot. and amp;nbsp;