A day after nearly two-and-a-half hours of "pleasant conversation" over dinner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet again on Saturday, October 12, in Mamallapuram to continue their talks. Following the one-on-one meeting, India and China resolved to jointly combat terrorism and radicalisation, and further energise bilateral development partnership and insulating the overall ties from differences over contentious issues.

Today's meeting will likely focus on enhancing trade and cooperation between militaries along the 3,500 km border. Follow ibtimes.co.in's LIVE blog to get the latest updates on Day 2 of the Modi-Xi informal summit at Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu.

