A day after nearly two-and-a-half hours of "pleasant conversation" over dinner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet again on Saturday, October 12, in Mamallapuram to continue their talks. Following the one-on-one meeting, India and China resolved to jointly combat terrorism and radicalisation, and further energise bilateral development partnership and insulating the overall ties from differences over contentious issues.
Today's meeting will likely focus on enhancing trade and cooperation between militaries along the 3,500 km border. Follow ibtimes.co.in's LIVE blog to get the latest updates on Day 2 of the Modi-Xi informal summit at Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu.
Live Updates
PM Modi receives Chinese President Xi Jinping to resume conversation
During Day 2 of the Informal Summit, PM Modi received Chinese President Xi Jinping to resume their conversation. Taking to Twitter, Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs tweeted: "An eco-friendly ride to 'Machan' at Taj Fisherman's Cove for another round of one-on-one meeting followed by delegation-level talks and lunch."
WATCH | Day 2 of Modi-Xi informal summit
PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping hold 2nd Informal Summit level talks in Mamallapuram. Check the video here:
With a magnificent view of the Bay of Bengal, PM @narendramodi and President #XiJinping hold 2nd Informal Summit level talks in #Mamallapuram #ModiXiMeet #ModixijinpingMeet pic.twitter.com/lMeApKP3Kn— PIB India (@PIB_India) October 12, 2019