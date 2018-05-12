Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the first world leader to offer prayers at the Muktinath temple in Nepal, during his two-day visit to the country. The PM seemed pleased about his visit and tweeted to speak about it.

"Spent a blessed morning at Muktinath. This land is spiritual and serene," Modi wrote, and also posted several images from the temple. He is said to have offered prayers as per Hindu and Buddhist rituals. After the visit, the Indian PM also interacted with the locals and was seen dressed in a traditional Buddhist attire.

Modi was also seen playing the traditional drums and seemed to quite enjoy it. He then also visited the Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu and tweeted: "Jai Pashupatinath! Feeling blessed after praying at the majestic Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu."

On Friday, May 11, Modi met Nepal's Prime Minister KP Oli and the duo issued a joint statement about the two nations' relations and plans. "India stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the people of Nepal," Modi had said.

The two prime ministers also laid the foundation stone of the 900 MW Arun III hydroelectric power plant project in Kathmandu, reported Reuters. The hydro project is likely to cost $1.04 billion and will be built by state-run Indian firm Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) Limited. This will be the biggest foreign investment project in Nepal.

Not just that the Indian and Nepalese leaders also inaugurated a bus service between Janakpur and Ayodhya. The bus was then received in Uttar Pradesh by chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Modi also met former PM of the country Pushpa Kamal Dahal, also known as Prachanda.

The Indian prime minister is set to return home later Saturday.