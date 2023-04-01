French Prez Macrons posters stuck on Mumbais Bhendi Bazaar road, later removed by cops Close
After Delhi, Gujarat and Haryana, posters proclaiming "Modi Hatao Desh Bachao" were found in the Bihar capital on Friday.

Such posters, attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, were found at gate number 10 of Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan. However, Patna district administration has no idea of who is behind the act.

Patna Gandhi maidan
Patna Gandhi maidan

Sources have said that such a poster was put on the wall of Gandhi Maidan on Thursday night. Local street vendors claimed that they stayed at the place till 11 p.m. every day and till that time, the posters had not come up. It is believed that the posters in Bihar were put up between midnight to 3 a.m.

MLA poster
Karnataka Congress poster on MLA involved in corruption case

Sources have said that Patna police is scanning the CCTV footage to find some clues about who was responsible. Police in Delhi, Gujarat, and Haryana have already taken action against those who put up the posters. 

