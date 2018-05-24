rss modi pm narendra amit shah bjp president chief elections modi govt ministers concentration of power leadership style
Congress to observe May 26 as "Betrayal Day" to mark Modi government's 4th anniversary.Reuters file

Congress on Wednesday (May 23) said that it will observe May 26 as Vishwasghat Divas or Betrayal Day in order to mark the fourth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

AICC General Secretary Ashok Gehlot said that besides staging protests across India, the grand old party will also "expose" NDA's failures on various fronts.

Congress to launch 'India Betrayed campaign'

It has been four years since Congress was reduced to 44 seats in the general elections and every year, the party leaves behind no opportunity to belittle the Modi government.

This year too, the Rahul Gandhi led party has trained guns on the BJP government over the failures of PM Modi.

"Everyone is full of angst against this NDA government. Be it farmers, youth, Dalits, the common man, all are suffering under this government," Gehlot said while branding the Modi government as "fascist and corrupt", reports PTI.

The AICC General Secretary also urged the PM to "stop lying" about what he has done for India.

"I would like to give a piece of advice to the prime minister that he should stop lying. I am concerned about the credibility of the prime minister and if that is dented, it will be detrimental to the country. Instead of distorting history by trying to change history books and the syllabus, he should try and make some history and not re-write it," he added.

Gehlot and the communications in-charge of Congress, Randeep Surjewala, also released posters in Hindi and English for the protest called 'India Betrayed campaign', which will be launched on May 26.

"On the completion of four years of the BJP-led government on May 26, the Congress has decided to hold dharnas, protests in every district of the country to expose the BJP for its betrayal of the people's trust. The Congress will raise all issues due to which the common man is troubled by this government," Gehlot added.

Grand old party determined to defeat Modi in 2019

Besides blaming Modi for the suffering of the common man owing to the hike in fuel prices, he also slammed the PM for the current situation of the farming community, corruption issues and lack of employment opportunities in India. The former Rajasthan chief minister also took a jibe at the PM over the Doklam issue and the Naxalite attacks on the security personnel OF India

Gehlot asserted that all these inefficiencies of Modi have forced then opposition parties to join hands to defeat the BJP in the upcoming elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram, as well as for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.