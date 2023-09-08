The Capital is swathed in life-sized billboards carrying pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The metros, streets and all forms of public transport are inundated with footage of Modi along with world leaders. Page-long advertisements in newspapers are one of the myriad exercises in projecting the image of India as a changing power under the leadership of PM Modi. From New Delhi brought to a halt for the two days of the Summit, the glossing over of roads and streets, to the huge screens put up to hide the slum dwellings and poverty ridden areas, can all be felt by the affluent and the poor alike.

The cost of diplomacy and extravagance

The sculptures on the streets, roadside beautification, silver utensils have all made their way to social media. But how much has the business of hosting the G20 Summit cost the Indian exchequer? Comparatively speaking, seven times more than what Germany spent in hosting the same in 2017. Germany took over the Presidency on 1 December 2016 and the Summit was held in July 2017. As per Germany's G20 official website, the total cost was €72 million (₹641 crores). The sum mentioned includes the cost of organizational and protocol related expenses, actual holding of the event, media services, security etc.

The comparison was noted online by TMC's MP in Rajya Sabha, Saket Gokhale. Moving on, India has reportedly spent Rs 4100 crores in organizing the Summit in Delhi, alone. This figure does not factor in some direct and indirect costs, like the loss of business and impact on the economy due to three days of shutdown. It also does not include various other events held in planning, commissioning and facilitating the G20 preparations for the past several months.

According to the budget for 2023-24, the government initially allocated Rs 990 crore for G20 Presidency. This budget was further increased and finally, according to a document posted by Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi on X, over Rs 4100 crore was incurred by Delhi and Central government agencies in leading up to the Summit.

How much have other countries spent on G20 in the past?

Many have been vocal against the idea of a misleading display of beautification for a developing country like India. The ruling party with PM Modi at the helm has left no stone unturned in displaying the Presidency, which is a part of rotational exercise of the forum, as a personal achievement of the current government.

Reportedly, Canada spent 715 million Canadian dollars on the 2010 Summit held in Toronto. As per a website of the G20 Research Group, Argentina spent $112 million for the 2018 G20 summit held in Buenos Aires. India took over the G20 Presidency from Indonesia and will be succeeded by Brazil in 2024.