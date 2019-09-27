The Congress, which has been critical of Narendra Modi, took a dig at the Prime Minister on World Tourism Day, September 27.

The party took to its official Twitter handle to share an image of PM Modi's countless foreign tours. A collage of 18 pictures of PM Modi, mostly waiving to the people before boarding an aircraft was shared by the Congress party. The photo was shared with the caption, "Happy World Tourism Day".

Check out the image here:

PM Modi had made 92 trips to 57 countries since he took oath as the Prime Minister for the first term on May 2014. PM Modi has flown abroad nearly twice as much as his predecessor Manmohan Singh in five years.

While PM Modi made a point of repeatedly meeting leaders such as Japan's Shinzo Abe and Russia's Vladimir Putin to boost India's industrial investment and defence technology, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has accused the Prime Minister of ignoring problems at home.

Earlier, before the Howdy Modi event, the Congress leader took a dig at PM Narendra Modi over the state of the Indian economy, saying it seems that it is not too good. Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to say, "'Howdy' economy doin', Mr Modi? Ain't too good it seems."

World Tourism Day is observed every year on September 27 by the World Tourism Organisation, an agency of the United Nations, which is responsible for the promotion of "responsible, sustainable and universally accessible tourism".