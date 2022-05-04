Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday will participate in the second India -Nordic Summit with the Prime Ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden and Norway.

At the Summit, Modi will talk to the Nordic nations to strengthen the areas of climate change, renewable energy, and innovation and technology.

He will also hold bilateral talks with Prime Ministers of -- Iceland Katrin Jacobsdottir, Norway Jonas Gahr Store, Finland Sanna Marin and Sweden Magdalena Andersson.

On Tuesday, he arrived at Copenhagen on his second day of his visit to European Nations. Modi held a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen and discussed a wide range of issues, including regional and global matters.

The two leaders held talks in a one-on-one format, followed by delegation level talks.

Both Prime Ministers reviewed progress of the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership. Discussions covered cooperation in renewable energy, especially offshore wind energy and green hydrogen, as well as skill development, health, shipping, water and the Arctic, among others.

After that Modi addressed the business delegation as well as the Indian community.

Later in the day, the Indian Prime Minister met Denmark Queen Margrethe II at Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen.

"Queen Margrethe II of Denmark received Prime Minister Narendra Modi today at the historic Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen," the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Prime Minister felicitated the Queen on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of her accession to the throne of Denmark.

The first India-Nordic Summit was held in Stockholm in April 2018.