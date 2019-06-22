Former model Sam Merchant, made his dream come true by setting up one of the most groovy and go to party destinations in Goa. A winner of the Gladrags Manhunt Contest in 2002, within a short span of time, he became a prominent entrepreneur, thanks to his dedication and broader perspective towards his goals in life.

A few years ago, Sam ventured into an interesting and entertaining business of opening up exotic beach clubs and hotels in Goa. The USP of these properties was the eyecatching views that one could witness making it absolutely heavenly and memorable for those who stay there.

He wanted to share this experience with everyone who was an admirer of this serenity by offering up the lounge and hotels at rates that were unbelievable at the time.

It takes one look at his Instagram page to realise that he he is still relative and prominent in what matters most to him. One can get to see the pictures and videos of his lounges and hotels in Goa for not only gazing but booking purposes as well.

Sam Merchant himself is an avid traveller, who tries to explore new and exciting destinantions while balancing his work and personal life.