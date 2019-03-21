She took a sun-drenched vacation to the Caribbean resort of St Barts over the New Year.

Model Vogue Williams sure knows how to turn up the heat. Reportedly the model posted a flawless throwback snap to her Instagram. Vogue apparently, posed in a tiny light pink bikini as she took a dip in the sea during her trip with husband Spencer Matthews.

The model reportedly showed off her toned and tanned figure - which she had worked hard on throughout her pregnancy and after her son's birth. She apparently completed her ensemble with her blonde locks thrown up in a messy bun, a gold watch and a pair of aviator-style sunglasses.

In the caption, she wrote: 'I should never have left St Barths, I knew I'd regret it'

While speaking to Zoe Hardman and Georgia Dayton on the podcast, she revealed she used Epi-No to help give birth more easily before speaking in her article about the cruel reaction she was met with when discussing breastfeeding.

Reportedly while discussing what she did to prep for labour, she explained: 'I didn't have any tearing. I used an Epi-no.

'I hated using it but I used it for three weeks before the birth. It's a balloon that you put inside you and you do your kegel exercises.

'You blow it up and it exercises you... lube is essential by the way. It really worked, it gets your muscles ready for it, it really worked for me. I was terrified of tearing badly. But it still is painful down there obviously.' You can check out the pics here: