Instagram model Skye Wheatley took to Instagram to show off her sensational figure. Reportedly, the former Big Brother star revealed her cleavage, washboard stomach and trim pins, in an impromptu Instagram photoshoot.

The 25-year-old can be seen posing up a storm inside a modern bathroom, in nothing but racy black lingerie that accentuated her svelte frame.

In two photos shared on her official Instagram page, Skye ran one hand through her straight blonde hair extensions. She gazed intently at the camera, drawing attention to a glamorous makeup palette.

Skye sure seems to have dropped the pregnancy pounds completely. She looked gorgeous in the snaps. The blonde beauty tagged a lingerie brand in the caption, and encouraged her fans to 'spoil yo self (sic)' and 'keep the hubby happy at the same time.'

Skye Whaeatley has garnered an impressive number of followers on social media and she may very well be using it to carve out a career as an influencer. Skye regularly posts on Instagram, she recently shared with fans her ordeal while dealing with a botched breast implant. The blonde bombshell said: 'It's so bad, it feels so bad as well. It's like so visible. The rippling, oh my lord.'

Apparently, Skye went on to ask her followers to recommend 'good doctors who do reconstruction surgery', using the question and answer sticker feature on Instagram.

But in these recent snaps, it looks like she is putting botched procedures behind her. Skye Wheatley sure seems to be transitioning well from being a reality star to a social media influencer. All we have to say is, you go girl. You can check out the pics here: