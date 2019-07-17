Model Roshni Kapoor was awarded the best youth icon at the Maharashtra Ratna Gaurav Puruskar 2019-2020. Assistant Commissioner of Police Neelam Jadhav honoured her on July 13, 2019.

Some people dream of success while other people get up every morning and make it happen. Roshni Kapoor is one such personality, who has manifested in her dreams and goals. Pune's celebrity model and blogger is a perfect example for the promising youth.

Roshni Kapoor was awarded the best youth icon, 2019 by the hands of Assistant Commissioner of Police Neelam Jadhav at the much awaited award festival Maharashtra Ratna Gaurav Puruskar 2019-2020 on July 13, 2019. This prestigious award ceremony was hosted by Mr. Vishal Gore, the President and founder of Shalini Foundation at the premises of Anna bhau Sathe Kala Mandir, Yerawada, Pune-Mahrashtra.

Roshni Kapoor not only received the award for the best youth Icon in the function, but also presented her much fascinated Roshni Kapoor's Academy of Personality grooming as the grooming partner for the evening.

Ms Kapoor is a fascinating social figure who is blessed with diverse interests and proving eminence on all of those at the same time. Some of them, which she brilliantly donned are top notch modelling, brand collaborations, brand endorsement, public speaking, blogging, vlogging, jury member and the list goes on and on.

Not only she proved her passion as an impeccable career, but also took it to great heights with meaningful collaborations. She fetched instant fame right from the start and got featured in many magazines, newspapers and social media, since then, Voila! there was no looking back.

Even after having achieved accomplishments in the industry, this wonderful influencer and philanthropist has remained the brand ambassador for many NGOs and social help centers through her compassionate deeds towards several causes.