There is no doubt that it is an exciting time for the fitness and nutrition industry. As society looks towards improved health, people are shunning fad diets and quick fixes and turning to more rigorous and targeted exercise and meal plans. Intense exercise like CrossFit, HIIT, and distance running are growing in popularity as fitness enthusiasts want results that will last. Weight loss is no longer about size or fitting into a certain dress; it is about building a healthy lifestyle. As people are becoming more active, they are also prioritizing what they are consuming and making sure that they are properly fueled to tackle challenging workouts.

Lifestyle influencer, model, and CEO Meeta Vengapally knows this all too well. After having two children while in grad school, Meeta was looking for a permanent and healthy way to lose the baby weight while juggling her busy lifestyle. She found a passion for CrossFit and enjoyed the active lifestyle and results it brought with it. CrossFit requires planning and dedication to achieve results, and while researching the available apps for nutrition and meal planning, Meeta saw a tremendous opportunity for improvement. She launched her company Garnysh, a technology-based fitness and nutrition service for people seeking a healthier lifestyle.

Garnysh is different because it is specifically tailored to the user's goals. By tracking user data and analyzing it against their database, Garnysh can create specific meal plans that help its users meet their fitness and nutrition goals. Everyone is different, and Garnysh's unique platform keeps this in mind. While too many apps were a one-size-fits-all model, Meeta developed a more personal service by harnessing the power of technology. Garnysh also takes its services one step further by partnering with local suppliers and delivering custom meal plans right to the customer's doorstep.

Meeta believes that the success of Garnysh is due to the positivity of the fitness community. It's about having the support and delivering a product that people can trust. Meeta explains, "The circle of the fitness community is pretty cohesive. I know this as I have been a part of and seen it from the inside. Having an intimate understanding of the needs of people who train regularly has been a great resource when it comes to building a strong community." Already recognized by Forbes on multiple occasions, Meeta launched Garnysh with her own money, and it was cash-flow positive within the first year. By reinvesting that money back into the company, Meeta was able to expand and support the fitness community she so intently believes in.

It's no doubt that Meeta turns heads everywhere she goes. A beautiful woman with brains, she holds a Bachelor's degree from the University of California and a Master's from St. Mary's College. She is the proud spokesperson and model for over 500 brands and was recently invited to the 2019 Ms. USA Pageant on a full scholarship.

A wife and mom to two children, Meeta Vengapally, is making waves in the industry by creating better options for health-conscious people and fitness junkies alike.

