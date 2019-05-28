Popular male model Karan Oberoi (KO) is finally set to make his acting debut in the film industry. He is said to be entering Bollywood with a negative role in a big ticket movie, which will go on floors soon.

You might not recognise Karan Oberoi by his name may be because of the fact he is known more by his nickname "KO" but if you still don't recognise him then certainly you can't miss his handsome face and chiselled body on advertising boards and runways.

As the face of Royal Enfield bikes and many top brands like Reebok India, Isuzu tv commercial, KO is arguably one of the most successful male models ever in the Indian modelling history, but he's little modest about that Top model title. "I would prefer to be called as just a model," says KO.

With his athletic build and smouldering glances, the 31 year old Mumbai model in indeed at the top of the modelling game in an industry where female models lead the way. The men's clothing and fitness industry ranks in $1,000 billion-plus worldwide and is growing, but male models, attaining top model status is challenging for decades, especially in a country like India.

When asked about it, Karan Oberoi says, "It is great for a girl to be a model or do modelling in India. They get paid an incredible amount of money, and they get a lot of coverage and people know their names and that never happens with guys. They did well but never said they achieved great as a model."

KO said modelling was really difficult for him when he started. He started off doing a few catalogue shoots at a time when even male models were expected to be ultra-thin and look almost feminine. "I started working with guys who were ultra-thin and skinny, but I never followed the crowd."

But Karan Oberoi changed the perception of male models with his masculine physique which led to a tittle 'Fitness and Fashion Model'. KO says, "Earlier a decade back there used to be just models and tags fitness and fashion did not exist, with time people started making categories."

Today Karan Oberoi is a big brand of his own with Instagram followers crossing a million mark. His fans keep waiting for him to post new pictures. He has more than two thousand pictures across the internet which would definitely stop your eyeballs while browsing his name on the internet if you are a diehard fan of fitness and fashion.

Karan Oberoi has always been quite selective when it comes to brands. He wants to get associated with brands that are more closer to his personality and the way he is and has almost rejected dozens of brand that were associated with alcohol and pan masala as he himself doesn't engage in vices at all. A very hard working and disciplined man who thinks great heights in any field can only be achieved by consistent practice and patience.

This famous model is also a trained actor who was trained none other than Anupam Kher. KO has also been part of many short plays and short films while juggling modelling assignments in the past and seems, the time has now come to make big in Bollywood as a debut main negative lead. KO is all set to make big in Bollywood and we wish him all the luck!!

Karan Oberoi says, "One should always do roles according to their personality, I was personally advised by leading actors in Bollywood, to go for a negative lead as a debut role to fetch the best out of me."