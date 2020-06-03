Model turned Actor Harman Abrawan is willing to make his mark in the Pollywood and Bollywood industry.

Harman Abrawan is more known in the modeling world. All thanks to his good looks and physique, he got an entry in the world of modeling with great ease.

However, he always wished to be an actor, hence he is trying to make his mark in this field as well. Harman Abrawan was born in "The Beautiful City". Being just 19, he was born on 26th July 2000 and he is going steady in his career. He always had a passion for acting and wanted to become an actor since his childhood.

His career started with modeling at the age of 17 and he soon got the chance to work with top designers including Himani Arora and Shruti Jamwal to name a few. He also remained the part of several TV commercials for brands of TV and other products. Currently, he is looking for a big break in acting both in Pollywood and Bollywood movies. When he was in his early teens, he worked as a craftsman, which soon ended up in the fashion world.

He was able to develop a finished bundle of ability and aptitudes in transfiguring his name turning into a big brand, which will lead him to accomplish it a brilliant way.

Now, he is preparing to make his entry into the big screen, waiting for the right opportunity to knock his doors. He is about to complete his 20th birthday and thus has the right time to enter into the big screen with a bang. He intends to go a long way, and the handsome hunk is confident enough to make it big in this world as well as he did in modeling. This actor and model is very active on social media and feel it is a great medium to showcase your talent and connect with the world.