In a shocking incident, Pakistani TikTok star Hareem Shah was allegedly manhandled and harassed by a mob at a recent event in Dubai.

Sharing a video of the said incident on Twitter, Hareem said that people hurled abuses at her, pushed her and even kicked her when she was invited at the opening of Oasis Mall in Dubai.

"I was invited as a guest at the opening of Oasis Mall in Dubai. Hundreds of Pakistani men hurled abuses, pushed & some even kicked me. Is this how you treat your women??" Hareem Shah tweeted.

I was invited as a guest at the opening of Oasis Mall in Dubai. Hundreds of Pakistani men hurled abuses, pushed & some even kicked me. Is this how you treat your women?? pic.twitter.com/1suAULjuMw — Hareem Shah (@_Hareem_Shah) December 16, 2019

Last week, Hareem had shared a video of her getting touched inappropriately by a man standing next to her. In the video, the man can be seen trying to rest his hand on her arm while Hareem can be seen brushing off his hands off her arm.

"Attended an event where hundreds of my fans mobbed me. One of them touched me inappropriately. Kesy kesy besharam log hain iss dunya mein.." Hareem had tweeted.

Attended an event where hundreds of my fans mobbed me. One of them touched me inappropriately. Kesy kesy besharam log hain iss dunya mein.. #MeToo pic.twitter.com/zPgAZKwdsa — Hareem Shah (@_Hareem_Shah) December 7, 2019

Hareem had stirred a controversy when she had clicked pictures and made videos inside the Foreign Affairs Committee room with a background music. The video had gone viral on social media and Hareem had found herself at the receiving end of criticism.

Her video had also raised questions about how the TikTok star gained access to the ministry and got permission to shoot a video.