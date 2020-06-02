Malayalam actress Mia George has got secretly engaged to a businessman named Ashwin Philip amid the lockdown imposed across the country to prevent the spread of COVID-19 aka Coronavirus. The couple is now planning to tie the knot in the month of September.

According to the reports, the couple wanted to have a grand engagement ceremony in Kottayam. Unfortunately due to the lockdown, the families were forced to change their initial plans.

Wedding in September

The engagement event was held at Ashwin's place and it was graced by limited members. If the latest reports are to be believed, they will be tying the knot in September and it will not be a low-key event like their engagement.

Mia George started her acting journey by doing supporting roles in TV shows. She turned a heroine with Chettayees. Thereafter, the actress went on to work with many leading names of Mollywood that include Mohanlal, Prithviraj and Kunchako Boban among many others.

Great Father, Brother's Day, Sherlock Toms, Driving Licence and Ente Mezhuthiri Athazhangal are some of her notable movies. She has also worked in a few Malayalam movies.

Currently, she is part of Chiyaan Vikram's Tamil film Cobra. Her few Malayalam films have been delayed due to the lockdown.