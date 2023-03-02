In the music industry an audio engineer plays a pivotal role when it comes to the overall ambience of a song. To have an enduring impression in the minds of the audience, an engineer needs to bring fresh and innovative ideas much like Scilence has brought about.

DMV area native, Scilence is an Alumni of the most prominent and prestigious Engineering Colleges in the United States. She is an alumni of Musicians Institute and Studio West, where she has learned hands on from the best engineers who has worked with, Beyonce, Quincy Jones, Disney, Carol G, Blueface, Celine Dion, Alanis Morissette, Mick Jagger, Aerosmith, Shaggy,

Scilence has built a fan base from mostly psychedelic party goers. Her persona includes red party cups which you can find them in all of her music videos. Scilence has an authentic sound with experimental yet well controlled auto tune. She is most often compared to the likes of Travis Scott, Future, and Trippie Redd. She brings a very authentic sound to the synth pop world

Her bodies of work include The Red Cup Demo (2021), The Solo Cup EP (2022), and Scilence Unplugged The Live LP (2023). Her most notable song is "Crush" with over 1 million views on youtube. This song has helped Scilence to receive over 100,000 subscribers on youtube awarding her with a youtube creators award plaque.

Not only is Scilence a pioneer when it comes to the audio engineering world, but she's also an exceptional singer-songwriter, and producer. She just started getting her feet wet with production in her newest studio album "Scilence Unplugged the Live LP". The songs from this latest project is a live rendition of most of her most popular songs. The production is an astounding true game changer for the industry. Scilence breaks the norm with the production by blending together classical, jazz, synth pop, hip hop, country, and reggea all under one album. The live instrumentation is phenomenal with sounds from the orchestra, latin percussion, jazz horns section, moog, hammond, rhodes, timpinis, fiddle, piano, and so much more.

Scilence raises the bar with song writing and a great example would be of her favorable hit song Hollyweird DMT. This song tells the sad story of Peg Entwistle, a 24 year old inspiring actress who became famous after she jumped off of the Hollywood sign and passed away. Peg packed up and left her hometown to become a Hollwood actress. She worked as a waitress to make ends meet but, when she auditioned to what she believed would be her big break and didn't get a call back, Peg jumped off the Letter H of the Hollwood sign. Her body made front page of all the newspapers because she looked like a glammed up model doing a photo-shoot and not someone who just committed suicide. It is said that she recieved a call back 3 days later after her death.

Scilence set's the tone of the song immediately with her lyrics "Hollyweird, Hollyweird nobody believes in me". Scilence goes on to explain, "I can only imagine what was going on through her head at that particular moment. I wanted to create lyrics that everyone could relate too with this story. We all have dreams and aspirations, but we also have people that tell us we can't achieve those dreams and that they're unreachable."

Her lyrics go on to say "I packed my bags, I'm on my way. I boarded on gate H, and I flew and I flew up so high away. Once I saw the bright lights, I knew, just knew, just k-n-e-w, baby that's DMT." This describes Peg packing her bags and coming to Hollywood in hopes of becoming a big Hollywood actress. Scilence then goes on to illustrate Peg's last moments of her going up to the top of the letter "H" and jumping to her death. But she does this in a very unwonted way.

Scilence reveals "I honestly felt uncomfortable with the topic of suicide, so I felt more at ease and subbed out the actual act of suicide with the drug DMT. I thought it was a great replacement because DMT is technically an out of body drug." For the readers that don't know, your body literally produces this drug before you transition over. This proves Scilence to be such a prolific songwriter with the way she was able to successfully connect psychedelics to this song.

For more about Scilence you can check out her link https://www.scilencebranch.com