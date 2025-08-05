Mivi AI Buds review: A bold idea that needs polishing

India's homegrown brand Mivi has been making waves in the audio space, and with the Mivi AI Buds, it takes an ambitious leap into the world of voice-based artificial intelligence. These earbuds promise more than just music—they aim to be your daily AI-powered assistant, all without needing a screen.

But does it work as advertised? Here's our deep dive.

Design & comfort: Stylishly Indian

The Mivi AI Buds make a striking first impression. The mirror-finished case, blended with matte elements, offers a unique and premium aesthetic—something rarely seen in this price segment. The earbuds themselves are light, with an ergonomic shape that sits securely and comfortably in the ears. You can wear them for hours without fatigue and they do not fall off even during intense tasks.

The case closes with satisfying magnetic strength, ensuring your buds stay in place. It's a practical, durable design with strong visual appeal. In short, Mivi nailed the hardware design.

Sound quality & gestures

Mivi offers multiple sound profiles to cater to different listening preferences—from bass-heavy beats to a more neutral, balanced signature. It's a thoughtful addition that audiophiles will appreciate.

Touch controls are responsive and intuitive. You can tap to play/pause, switch modes, and even activate the AI assistant. No learning curve here—just clean, responsive input.

AI Assistant: Big vision, execution needs polishing

Here's where things get ambitious. Mivi AI Buds come with a built-in voice assistant that can handle a variety of tasks—news summaries, recipes, wellness tips, and even spiritual guidance, each powered by a themed avatar (like a Chef, Guru, or Wellness Coach).

When it works, it's magical. Ask for a recipe, and the Chef avatar can walk you through a dish like Palak Paneer, hands-free. It's helpful when you're cooking or multitasking.

But the reality is, Mivi AI feels raw and in need of polishing.

English voice recognition is inconsistent, and it often misses context. You have to repeatedly wake AI up, which breaks the natural flow. The lack of an auditory confirmation leaves you guessing whether it heard you or not. The idea of reducing screen time is solid, but ironically, you keep going back to the app to check if it's working.

The AI does support 8 Indian languages, which is a huge win in theory. But even basic Hindi commands weren't registered flawlessly during testing. On the plus side, automatic language switchingis a clever feature—if Mivi can improve the accuracy.

This is not Siri, Google Assistant, or Gemini. It's nowhere close in maturity. But there's promise.

ANC & transparency: Surprisingly good

For the price, Active Noise Cancellation is quite effective, and transparency mode feels natural, letting you hear your surroundings without sounding artificial. A long press switches between ANC, transparency, and off modes—a simple yet effective system.

Battery & App Experience: Needs More Control

The app currently lacks meaningful controls for customizing the AI experience. A preferences section, voice training, or even a basic feedback mechanism would improve it drastically. More than once, you'll feel the urge to reach for your phone—not ideal for a screenless assistant.

Battery performance is decent, and turning off ANC when not needed helps stretch it further.

Verdict: High Potential, But Not Ready Yet

Mivi AI Buds show a lot of heart. The hardware is impressive, the sound is solid, and the concept of an Indian-language AI assistant is both ambitious and overdue. But right now, the software seems it can't keep up with the hardware.

If you're buying these for sound, comfort, and features like ANC—they're a great value. But if you're buying them for the AI, treat it as an interesting experiment, not a dependable assistant.

Pros:

Excellent design, premium case Comfortable and lightweight Good sound profiles & gesture controls ANC and transparency mode work well Useful AI features (when they work) Indian language support (8 total)

Cons: