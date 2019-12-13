Jagan Shakthi, director of Akshay Kumar's hit movie Mission Mangal, has spoken about the impact of KGF: Chapter 1 in Bollywood and about the popularity of Rocking Star Yash among the Hindi audience.

In an interview with anchor Anushree, Jagan Shakthi said, "KGF has changed a lot (for Sandalwood). There is convergence is happening," According to him, the success of the films like Baahubali and KGF have given confidence to filmmakers that they do not require a Hindi actor to do a Bollywood film.

Talking about the Rocking Star, Jagan Shakthi said, "Yash is a very big star there. Even the local boys, Punjabi boys and all they love him a lot. They are fond of his the scene in which Yash beats a person and uses his hand to comb his hair,"

Jagan Shakthi claims that the first part of the KGF was a very big hit and the Hindi distributors made good money. "Nobody expected the film to do so well. It made around Rs 60 crore," he added, while indicating that the big Hindi film does not do so much of business.

He adds that the second instalment of Yash-starrer KGF is being eagerly awaited by the fans with Sanjay Dutt's inclusion the expectations have also increased.

Jagan Shakthi is a Kannadiga who did his education in Bengaluru. He completed a course in filmmaking in the Garden City itself before leaving to Mumbai to work with R Balki. After struggling hard for nine years, he turned independent director with Mission Mangal, starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen and Taapsee Pannu.

Now, he is collaborating with Akshay Kumar again for the Hindi remake of Tamil hit film Kaththi. However, the director wants to establish himself before making his entry to Sandalwood.