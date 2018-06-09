- Mission: Impossible – Fallout releases around the world on July 27
- BMW Group is the exclusive worldwide automotive partner for the movie franchise
- The new generation of the BMW M5 is the main car of the protagonist, Ethan Hunt
Fans' favourite Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) is back as the action spy thriller Mission: Impossible's sixth instalment is all set to release around the world on July 27. The new instalment of Paramount Pictures' and Skydance Media's legendary action film franchise has been named Mission: Impossible – Fallout.
The new movie finds Ethan Hunt and his IMF team (Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames) along with some familiar allies (Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan) in a race against time after a mission gone wrong. Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, and Vanessa Kirby also join the cast with filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie returning to the direct.
Just like the previous instalments of the Mission: Impossible series BMW groups motorcycles and cars are an integral part of the latest movie. In the Mission: Impossible 6, Ethan Hunt and his crew drives and rides BMW M5, 1986 BMW 5 Series Sedan, the BMW 7 Series Sedan and the BMW R nineT Scrambler.
Souped-up with BMW M Performance parts, such as a black kidney grille and carbon-fibre mirror caps, the BMW M5 has badass scenes to 'act' with Tom Cruise behind the wheels. The sports sedan comes with a powerful 4.4-litre V8 twin-turbo engine that develops 600hp of power and the newly-developed high-performance M xDrive all-wheel drive.
The moviegoers can also see BMW Motorrad's R nineT Scrambler in some scenes, performing high-octane stunts in a high-speed chase scene through Paris. A 1986 BMW 5 Series sedan also makes an appearance in the movie. Tom Cruise was spotted behind the wheel of the classic BMW sedan for a high octane stunt scene during the filming last year. The video clip leaked back then showed Cruise behind the wheel throwing the 5 Series down a flight of stairs and into the road.
BMW's association with the 'Mission: Impossible' franchise started in 2011. Tom Cruise had driven a BMW i8 hybrid supercar in 'Ghost Protocol' released in 2011 and BMW introduced its new 7 Series flagship sedan in 'Rogue Nation' in 2015. In the last instalment, Cruise's also rode a BMW M3 and BMW Motorrad S 1000 RR superbike.