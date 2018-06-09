Mission: Impossible – Fallout releases around the world on July 27

BMW Group is the exclusive worldwide automotive partner for the movie franchise

The new generation of the BMW M5 is the main car of the protagonist, Ethan Hunt

Fans' favourite Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) is back as the action spy thriller Mission: Impossible's sixth instalment is all set to release around the world on July 27. The new instalment of Paramount Pictures' and Skydance Media's legendary action film franchise has been named Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

The new movie finds Ethan Hunt and his IMF team (Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames) along with some familiar allies (Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan) in a race against time after a mission gone wrong. Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, and Vanessa Kirby also join the cast with filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie returning to the direct.

Just like the previous instalments of the Mission: Impossible series BMW groups motorcycles and cars are an integral part of the latest movie. In the Mission: Impossible 6, Ethan Hunt and his crew drives and rides BMW M5, 1986 BMW 5 Series Sedan, the BMW 7 Series Sedan and the BMW R nineT Scrambler.

Souped-up with BMW M Performance parts, such as a black kidney grille and carbon-fibre mirror caps, the BMW M5 has badass scenes to 'act' with Tom Cruise behind the wheels. The sports sedan comes with a powerful 4.4-litre V8 twin-turbo engine that develops 600hp of power and the newly-developed high-performance M xDrive all-wheel drive.

The moviegoers can also see BMW Motorrad's R nineT Scrambler in some scenes, performing high-octane stunts in a high-speed chase scene through Paris. A 1986 BMW 5 Series sedan also makes an appearance in the movie. Tom Cruise was spotted behind the wheel of the classic BMW sedan for a high octane stunt scene during the filming last year. The video clip leaked back then showed Cruise behind the wheel throwing the 5 Series down a flight of stairs and into the road.

BMW's association with the 'Mission: Impossible' franchise started in 2011. Tom Cruise had driven a BMW i8 hybrid supercar in 'Ghost Protocol' released in 2011 and BMW introduced its new 7 Series flagship sedan in 'Rogue Nation' in 2015. In the last instalment, Cruise's also rode a BMW M3 and BMW Motorrad S 1000 RR superbike.