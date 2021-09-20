Within days after the missing complaint was filed, the police rescue a three-year-old boy from Nagpur. The boy was kidnapped by two migrant labourers from Bihar.

The parents, Mithilesh, 26, and Meeradevi, 23, who works at a private firm complained were natives of Bihar. Mithilesh complained to the Ambattur East police station. The Tamil Nadu police team launched the search operation immediately.

What exactly happened?

It began right from the Pattaravakkam premises, where the family was staying, and it led them to the Nagpur railway station recovery, some 1,122 km away.

Neighbours and locals informed the police that the child was last seen with two migrant labourers -- G. Shivkumar Noriya and Manu Kappidas from Madhya Pradesh, who were staying a floor above the family of Mithilesh.

The police immediately started tracking the trains that were headed towards North India. The Station House Officer of Ambattur told IANS: "We tracked the duo and found that they had reached the Chennai Central Railway Station. There were three north-bound trains at that time on Saturday evening and one of these was heading towards Madhya Pradesh.

"Immediately we informed the Railway Protection Force and caught hold of them at Nagpur railway station on Sunday." A team from Ambattur East police station has already left for Nagpur to bring the boy back to Chennai along with the arrested duo. Police said that the culprits had already reached into a deal with a family for a handsome sum for the toddler and added that further investigations on child trafficking were underway.

Is human trafficking common in India?

Each year, India witnesses a considerable number of child trafficking instances. Annually, it is believed that approximately 135,000 children are trafficked.

Recently, there was a missing case involving a 10 –month-old infant in which the Mumbai Police arrested four members, including a lady, for selling him in Telangana for more than 3 lakh. Another case involved the trafficking of a 14-year-old girl from Darjeeling to Delhi.

Although human trafficking is illegal under Indian law, it continues to be a big problem in India. Individuals are routinely trafficked illegally through India for the sex industry and labour exploitation.