The PhD scholar from Srinagar, who went missing from Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district since June 14, has joined the Hizbul Mujahideen militant group. Hilal Ahmad Dar's joining of militant ranks has come at a time when recruitment has been quite less.

IGP (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar told reporters on Tuesday, June 23, that Hilal Ahmad belonging to the Bemina area in Srinagar district has joined the militant ranks.

The IGP was speaking to the media on the sidelines of a wreath-laying ceremony to honour the CRPF soldiers killed during an encounter with the terrorists in Pulwama district, in two terrorists were also gunned down.

Who is Hilal Ahmad Dar?

During a trek to high altitude Naranag in the central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, Hilal Ahmad Dar went missing. While his four other friends returned home on the same evening, the PhD scholar didn't.

According to Hilal Ahmad's family and friends, he went missing from Naranag(Wangat) area during a trekking and picnic outing.

While Hilal's friends had proceeded to the Gangabal lake on the foot of the Harmukh mountain, Hilal had decided to wait at Naranag for the return of his friends.

When his friends returned, they said Hilal had gone missing.

Relatives of Hilal Ahmad held a protest in Srinagar on Monday seeking government help to trace the missing youth.

(With agency inputs)