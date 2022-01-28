The Indian Army on Thursday thanked the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) for handing over Arunachal Pradesh teenager Miram Taron to the Army nine days after the youth went missing.

A defence statement said that the Indian Army thanked China's PLA for upholding the Border Defence Cooperation Agreements between the two countries, leading to the return of the Indian teenager, furthering maintenance of peace and tranquillity.

"Indian Army, true to its ethos, remains committed to work tirelessly for the well being of the people of northeast and the entire nation," the statement said.

The Army statement said that in a positive manifestation of the efforts of the Indian Army along with all government agencies, the Chinese PLA handed over Taron at Damai, Border Personnel Meeting Point, in Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh.

A resident of Jido Village in Upper Siang District, Taron, aged 19 years, went missing while hunting since January 18 from Shiyung La in Bishing Area in Indian territory.

The statement said that the Indian Army immediately approached the PLA on a hotline to trace and secure the safe return of the boy and shared the identity details of Miram with the PLA.

On January 26, the PLA confirmed that Taron would be handed back to the Indian Army at Damai Border Personnel Meeting Point.

The Indian Army took over Taron at the meeting point after completing all the formalities. He is being handed over to his parents at the earliest.

Taron is in high spirits and is elated to be back in his country. He and his family expressed gratitude for the sincere efforts by the Indian Army and the government to ensure his safe return.

Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday afternoon first announced that the PLA has handed over Taron to the Indian Army nine days after the youth went missing.

Rijiju, who closely monitored the process of the release of Taron, tweeted: "The Chinese PLA has handed over the young boy from Arunachal Pradesh Shri Miram Taron to the Indian Army. Due procedures are being followed including the medical examination."

Rijiju on Wednesday tweeted: "Hotline exchanged on Republic Day by Indian Army with Chinese PLA. PLA responded positively indicating handing over of our national and suggested a place of release. They are likely to have an intimate date and time soon. Delay attributed to bad weather conditions on their side."

Safe return of Taron

The Arunachal Pradesh government had also sought the Defence Ministry's intervention to ensure the safe return of Taron.

The Chinese Army allegedly abducted Taron from Indian territory where China had constructed a 3-4 km road in 2018.

Taron's friend, who managed to escape, reported the matter to the authorities and brought it to the notice of Tapir Gao, a BJP MP from the Arunachal East Parliamentary constituency.

Gao had tweeted about the incident last week.

In September 2020, the Chinese PLA had reportedly kidnapped five boys from Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Subansiri district before releasing them after about a week.

The villagers in the region have to trek through the remote mountainous areas due to the lack of proper roads.

Arunachal Pradesh shares a 1,080-km border with China.