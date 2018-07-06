Miss World 2017, the gorgeous Manushi Chhillar, talked about working with Ranveer Singh, who's celebrating his 33rd birthday. The diva went all gaga over the super energetic actor who is famous for his mischievous nature, humour and powerful performances. "It was a very different experience for me to shoot for this commercial. I had the opportunity to work with the one and only Ranveer Singh. It was a great experience for me because his energy and whole aura are so infectious that just keeps you going. In the commercial, I got to try new things and we had goofy dance steps so it was lots of fun," she said.