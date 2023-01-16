USA's R'Bonney Nola Gabriel won the coveted Miss Universe 2022 title at 71st Miss Universe pageant held at the New Orleans Ernest N Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Saturday, January 14. Miss USA 2022, who was crowned by her predecessor, India's Harnaaz Sandhu, took home the honours for the States after 10 years.

R'Bonney Nola Gabriel wins the crown

The 28-year-old Filipino-American competed against nearly 90 participants from around the world and managed to win the competition with her final answer in the Q&A round of the beauty pageant. In the final round, R'Bonney Gabriel was asked about how she would work to demonstrate Miss Universe is "an empowering and progressive organization" if she were to win.

To this, she said, "Well, I would use it to be a transformational leader. As a very passionate designer, (having) been sewing for 13 years, I use fashion as a force for good. In my industry, I'm cutting down on pollution through recycled materials when I make my clothing. I teach sewing classes to women that have survived from human trafficking and domestic violence."

She added, "And I say that because it is so important to invest in others, invest in our community, and use your unique talent to make a difference. We all have something special, and when we plant those seeds (in) other people in our life, we transform them, and we use that as a vehicle for change." Following this, the audience started clapping and chants of "U-S-A" filled the arena.

Who is R'Bonney Gabriel?

Miss Universe 2022 is an American model who was born on March 20, 1994, in Houston, Texas. She is of Filipino descent from her father's side and her mother, Dana Walker, is an American from Texas. R'Bonney has three elder brothers. Her father Remigio Bonzon "R. Bon" Gabriel had immigrated to the United States from Manila, Philippines, at the age of 25.

The new Miss Universe graduated with a Bachelor in Fine Arts (Fashion Design major) from the University of North Texas and wishes to transform the fashion industry and focus on eco-friendly clothing to cut down on pollution. She often creates her own outfits and reportedly won the Miss Texas USA pageant wearing a gown made out of a used coat.

R'Bonney is the oldest Miss Universe winner. Earlier in 1997, USA's Brook Lee had won the crown at the age of 26. She is also the ninth American to be crowned Miss Universe after Olivia Culpo who won the title in 2012.

Meanwhile, Venezuela's Amanda Dudamel and Dominican Republic's Andreína Martínez were crowned as the first and second runners up respectively.