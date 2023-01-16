Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu brought the international crown back to India in 2021 after almost two decades and made the entire country proud of her. Apart from being crowned as the 70th Miss Universe, she is also the third Indian to bring the title back to our country after Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta who won the prestigious title in 1994 and 2000 respectively.

And, now after one year, it's time for Harnaaz to welcome new Miss Universe and take her last walk as the reigning star.

Harnaaz looked stunning in a black shimmery gown as she walked her last walk on the ramp as Miss Universe. She paid a special tribute Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta and was seen quite emotional because of which she even tripped down a little bit while walking on the ramp but managed to hold herself with utmost grace, proving why she is the proud holder of the Miss Universe title.

Harnaaz Sandhu's tribute to Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta

It was an overwhelming moment for Harnaaz and she was teary eyed. While she took her last walk, a voice message played in the background and tears rolled down her cheeks. Harnaaz's pre-recorded voice message said, "To my mom, dad, family, friends, and everyone who has inspired me in this quest, you are forever in my heart. To my beloved country, I shall keep making you proud."

The official Instagram page of Miss Universe also shared a small clip that read, "Moments before Harnaaz Sandhu takes her final walk as Miss Universe." The video showed pictures from Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta's winning moments printed on Harnaaz's gown to mark the special tribute to the divas.

Harnaaz has been dealing with the sudden changes in her body, especially weight gain soon after she won the title and has been often shamed for the same. And, this time didn't turn out to be an exception. Social media is one nasty place that keeps criticizing people, irrespective of cause and situation and it has been proved again as netizens started trolling the outgoing Miss Universe 2021 for her last walk as soon as the video was shared.

Harnaaz Sandhu trolled and boy-shamed several times

People brutally body-shamed her as took her last walk on the Miss Universe ramp and questioned her for her weight gain. Some trollers even claimed that she was pregnant. Earlier, Miss Universe 2021 have addressed her haters and had spoken about her issues, but it seems that can't changed the trollers as they love to indulge in negativity.

In an interview with People, Harnaaz had talked about massive trolling and bullying for her weight gain and said, "Physically I have kind of grown, got more pounds and increased my weight, which I am totally comfortable about right now. I was bullied for gaining weight. It was kind of uncomfortable and really surprising for me to see how people started having their opinions, which should not really matter".

On the other hand, Harnaaz's fans feel that her journey is incredible and extremely inspiring. They are extremely proud of their girl and are excited as Harnaaz will soon be seen making her entry into the film industry.