Rajasthan girl Suman Rao was crowned the Femina Miss India 2019 title winner in a glittering ceremony held at the NSCI Dome on Saturday, June 15, in Worli, Mumbai. Suman Rao is all of 20 and is still studying. She will represent India at the Miss World 2019 pageant in Thailand.

Chattisgarh's Shivani Jadhav was adjudged Miss Grand India 2019 while Bihar's Shreya Shanker was crowned the Miss India United Continents 2019. Miss India 2019 beauty pageant finale was hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, actor Vicky Kaushal and Miss India World 2017 Manushi Chhillar, as also actor-anchor Maniesh Paul.

Bharat star Katrina Kaif performed on stage at Miss India 2019 Finale along with Uri actor Vicky Kaushal (who she is rumoured to be dating) and Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy.

"When you get yourself determined towards a particular goal in life, every single nerve and fibre of your body starts working into that direction for a victorious journey," said Suman Rao in an interview post her win.

Miss India 2019 red carpet saw a bevvy of stars, including Bollywood actresses Neha Dhupia, Huma Qureshi and Chitrangda Singh, actor Ayush Sharma and choreographer Remo D'Souza. These Bollywood stars were judges at Miss India 2019 along with footballer Sunil Chhetri, sprinter Dutee Chand, and fashion designers Shane and Falguni Peacock.

Miss Diva Universe 2015 Urvashi Rautela and Miss Asia Pacific 2000 Dia Mirza were also present at the event, so was actor Harshvardhan Rane and Bharat actress Nora Fatehi.

Take a look at some more pictures from the red carpet and stage of Miss India 2019 Finale.