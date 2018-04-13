Smartwatch maker Misfit's latest hybrid watch 'Path' went up for sale through company's website on Wednesday. The Path is the smallest watch by Misfit ever. The watch is available in four colours, stainless steel, rose gold, gold, and stainless steel at a price of $149.99.

The hybrid watch is targeting customers who want to own a smartwatch without worrying for constant charge. Path first debuted at CES in January this year. It's water-resistant up to 50 meters. However, the Path misses out having a screen.