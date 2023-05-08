Social media is having a field day ever since Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon came together for an awards show. The two looked their absolute best as they sat next to each other and indulged in small talks at the event. At one point, Raveena was also seen showing her heels to the actor, who seems to nod in agreement.

What went down

Akshay Kumar bagged the Style Hall of Fame – Male award at the HT India's Most Stylish 2023 awards night. And guess who handed him over the award? Raveena Tandon! The two stars have shared a bitter history together but seem to have moved on from that chapter of their lives now. The two were seen sharing a hug and being cordial with one another as Raveena presented the award to him.

Social media reactions

Social media started working overtime to churn out some funniest, quirkiest reaction on the whole incident. "Yeh kya dekh liya.... Asaaammmmbhavvvv !!! (What did I see.. impossible)," wrote one user. "After a long time seeing this duo together," another one wrote. "That mischievous event planner," was a comment by an Instagram user. "I didn't think they talked to each other. Loved them together," was a comment by another Instagram user.

"You must admit he dated some classy women," was a comemnt from a netizen. "I just hope other exes like Amitabh and Rekha, Salman and Aishwarya sort everything between each other," another one opined.

"This shows as time passes things get better itself and you move on in life.. so don't take today's heart break too hard on yourself ... you would be laughing on it 10 years down the road," was also a comment.