Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyendu Sharma received a humongous response from the audience for its gripping storyline, impactful characters and dialogues, creating huge anticipation and curiosity amongst them.

The series that ended on an interesting note also introduced the character of Sharad Shukla, essayed by actor Anjum Sharma, who is set to enter the world of crime and take on the Mafias including Kaleen Bhaiya and Guddu portrayed by Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal respectively in Mirzapur 2.

A source informs, "From here on, it's going to be rivalry and drama between these interesting and powerful characters. From being a peace-loving guy to being someone who is set to take on the biggest mafias of his state, Sharad Shukla is set to change the dynamics of the world of crime in season 2."

"The pre-production work has already begun and are expected to roll soon. Things are moving at a very exhilarating speed considering the huge anticipation," the source adds.

Talking about Sharad's character, director Gurmmeet Singh informs, "Sharad's casting was slightly tricky because we knew that season 2 would see his character emerge and become more powerful in the series. So we were very clear that we needed someone who could easily carry his own weight and is a seasoned actor. We convinced Anjum that even though his part wasn't long enough in the first series, it will carry forward in the next season. we are lucky that it worked out both ways and we had Anjum to play "Sharad".

Having been actively involved in theatre for over a decade, Anjum has been part of the Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire and Farhan Akhtar's Wazir. The talented actor has also been part of a popular digital film for Hotstar- Baaki Itihaas, based on the writing of renowned writer Baadal Sarkar.