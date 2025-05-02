Chairman of the All-Party Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has expressed discontent over the ongoing crackdown across different parts of the Kashmir Valley aimed at dismantling the terror ecosystem following the gruesome Pahalgam carnage.

Mirwaiz, whose party—the Jammu and Kashmir Awami Action Committee (JKAAC)—has been banned for five years, stated that after the Pahalgam terror attack, Kashmiris are bearing the brunt of the prevailing situation both in the Valley and in other parts of the country.

Notably, following the Pahalgam terror incident, security forces, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir, have launched a massive campaign to dismantle the terror infrastructure in the Valley. Over 500 suspects have been detained across Kashmir to trace the links to the Pahalgam massacre.

"The events unfolding after the horrendous Pahalgam incident have once again shown that whenever such things happen, it is the people of Kashmir who bear the brunt and suffer," Mirwaiz said while addressing the Friday congregation at Jama Masjid in Srinagar.

"Despite the unanimous condemnation by the people, it is Kashmiris who are being held to account and targeted. Massive crackdowns are taking place. Two people—Altaf Lali and Ghulam Rasool Margay—have been killed, with families alleging these were extrajudicial killings that must be impartially investigated," he demanded.

Mirwaiz further alleged that thousands of people have been detained and numerous homes demolished in explosions, rendering families homeless and desolate.

"The vilification of Kashmiris by large sections of the media has forced students and professionals to return from outside the Valley in fear. How does this help in punishing the perpetrators, if that is indeed the aim?" he questioned.

Opposes Deportations of Pakistani Citizens

Mirwaiz also opposed the Union Government's decision to deport thousands of Pakistani citizens living in different parts of the country.

"Another humanitarian issue emerging is the deportation of hundreds of people, which is leading to the separation of families—mothers from their young children, and wives from husbands," he said. He highlighted one such tragic case involving an 80-year-old, paralysed Abdul Waheed Bhat, who died on a bus while being deported.

"In Kashmir, it is sorrow after sorrow, grief after grief that we continue to experience. I appeal to the Government of India to revisit this policy. It is inimical to actual peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir, if that is indeed what the government desires for J&K. On humanitarian grounds, I urge that family members of such individuals not be deported, and their families not be made to suffer," he said.

Ban on JKAAC is Politically Motivated

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq claimed that the ban on his party was politically motivated, asserting that the JKAAC has always promoted peace and reconciliation.

"After the unjust and politically motivated banning of JKAAC, announcements are now being made over police loudspeakers, threatening people with dire consequences for associating with the organisation," he said, adding, "People are aware that this organisation has always stood for peace and reconciliation. They understand that these are fear-inducing tactics. It would be better to win over people than to intimidate them into submission."

"Lastly, we pray that the situation between India and Pakistan—which is deteriorating by the day—can be resolved peacefully, without going to war," he added.

JKAAC Banned for Five Years

On March 11, 2025, the Union Home Ministry banned the Jammu and Kashmir Awami Action Committee (JKAAC) for five years, citing its involvement in anti-national activities, support for terrorism, and promotion of secessionist agendas.

In its notification, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) stated that JKAAC is involved in unlawful activities detrimental to the integrity, sovereignty, and security of the country.

The MHA further alleged that leaders and members of the JKAAC have been mobilising funds to perpetrate unlawful acts, including supporting secessionist, separatist, and terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.