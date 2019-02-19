Miranda Kerr is reportedly happy for Orlando Bloom who recently got engaged to Katy Perry. The couple shocked everyone by announcing that they got engaged on Valentine's Day.

The Roar hitmaker took to Instagram to share a photo of the ring. She captioned it, "full bloom." Meanwhile, the Lord of the Rings star posted the same photo and captioned it, "Lifetimes."

Katy and Orlando started dating in 2016 and then parted ways in March 2017. However, they reunited by the end of that year.

As for Miranda and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor's relationship, the duo announced they have split in 2013. However, they stayed close for their son Flynn.

The Kora Organics founder foud love again in Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel in 2015 and got married in May 2017. The couple welcomed their first child together on 7 May 2018.

According to Hollywood Life, the Australian model wishes the best for the pair. A source said: "Miranda moved on a long time ago."

"Miranda Kerr is very happy for her ex-husband Orlando Bloom. She and Orlando have a child together [Flynn Christopher] and she will always care about Orlando because of that and wants him to be happy and she sees how much love Katy has for their son Flynn and Orlando and Evan get along fine too. They all do which is really nice," the insider added.

"Miranda moved on a long time ago and she's happier than ever with Evan and the life they've created together and of course she wants the same for Orlando and Katy as she knows that's what's best for Flynn," the source went on.

Previously, during an interview with People, Miranda admitted that she and the English actor share a strong bond with each other despite the split. She said: "We're a modern family."

"Orlando and I are literally like family, he's like a brother to me. It's very weird, but we really care for each other and we have a great relationship, so I feel very lucky," she added.