National Weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu returned to India recently after winning her silver medal win in the women's weightlifting 49 kg category on the first day of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Ranked third in the world, the 26-year-old Indian lifted a total of 202 kg to claim the silver medal.

Mirabai becomes the second Indian to win an Olympic medal in weightlifting after Karanam Malleswari's historic bronze in 2000 and just the fifth individual to win a silver medal.

After this historic win, Mirabai was praised and congratulated by millions of people, including prominent Bollywood stars and politicians, on social media. Anil Kapoor wrote, "Congratulations @mirabai_chanu !! This is incredible!! #TeamIndia #Cheer4India", while, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "Congratulations @mirabai_chanu on bringing India a silver medal in weightlifting and giving us a strong start!"

Who is Mirabai's favourite actor?

Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "Congratulations #mirabai & thank you for making India proud. #Olympics #silver - Jai Hind #MirabaiChanu." Dia Mirza wrote, "This is precious #MirabaiChanu @mirabai_chanu Creates history by winning Olympic silver for #Weightlifting #Cheer4India #TeamIndia."

Bollywood actor and sports lover Salman Khan had also wished Mirabai Chanu on Twitter. "Congratulations @mirabai_chanu on becoming a nation's superstar today! You made us proud & how!! Aap to asli dabangg nikli! #Tokyo2020 #TeamIndia."

Congratulations @mirabai_chanu on becoming a nation’s superstar today! You made us proud & how!! Aap to asli dabangg nikli! #Tokyo2020 #TeamIndia — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 24, 2021

However, amid all the posts, Salman Khan's post is extremely special for Mirabai as he is her favourite actor. In one of her earlier interviews, Mirabai had named Salman when she was asked about her favourite actor. She had said: "I love Salman Khan. His body structure is all one likes.''

Olympian's simplicity wins hearts

Meanwhile, after the Olympic star returned to her hometown, one of her photos have gone viral on social media and has garnered extreme love and affection from people across the nation. In the photo, Mirabai is seen eating rice with some curry while sitting on the kitchen floor with two others. She looked at the camera for the picture while still was eating her food.

That smile when you finally eat ghar ka khana after 2 years. pic.twitter.com/SrjNqCXZsm — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 29, 2021

Mirabai also shared another photograph from her home, sharing a better look at the large spread that was prepared for her. She wrote: "That smile when you finally eat ghar ka khana after 2 years".

Hey this cannot be true. I am at a complete loss of words. https://t.co/4H7IPK95J7 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 29, 2021

The simplicity of the Olympian has won many hearts. Actor R Madhavan said he was at a 'complete loss of words' on seeing Mirabai eating a meal at her home in Manipur. Retweeting the photo, Madhavan wrote: "Hey this cannot be true. I am at a complete loss of words."