Mira Rajput has hilariously reacted to Kanye West changing his name to Ye. She took a massive dig at the global celebrity and used a Kareena Kapoor song for doing so. Mira's post has gone viral. Mira is currently enjoying a vacation in Maldives with husband Shahid Kapoor and the two kids. Kanye West's decision to change his name to Ye has triggered a massive meme fest.

Mira's dig

"If Kanye West had to introduce himself in Hindi with his new name: 'Hi mera naam Ye hai.' 'Kya hai?' 'Ye.' 'Ye kya??' 'Arre Ye!' 'Kya Ye???' 'Arre main Ye hoon!' 'Toh Ye kaun hai?' 'Main Tum?' 'Kaun main?' 'Haan tum.' 'Bas tum?' 'Offo!'" Mira wrote. The song is from Kareena Kapoor's film – Ajnabee. It also starred Bipasha Basu, Akshay Kumar and Bobby Deol.

