Mira Rajput Kapoor on Tuesday went down memory lane and shared a picture of her baby bump while she was expecting her daughter, Misha.

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira also complained about having a bigger nose during pregnancy, while sharing the throwback picture.

"Throwback to the day before I popped #4yearsagotoday.I can understand the belly getting bigger, but what's with the nose getting huge," Mira Rajput Kapoor captioned the image.

Reacting to the post, actress Smriti Khanna, who recently became mother to a daughter, commented: "Happened to me too."

Mira gave birth to Misha on August 26,2016. Two years later, Mira and Shahid became parents to a son named Zain. The family is currently spending time in Punjab.