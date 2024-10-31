Over the last couple of years, Mira Kapoor has been very successful in holding the title of an "ardent fashion pro". Whether she is heading to a party or attending a film premiere or is just out and about in the city for a casual day out, Mira simply knows what to wear and how to style it. However, her hand and followers love it when she sports a traditional look. A day before Diwali, Mira chose to delight her fans with one such look.

Mira is extremely active on social media and keeps her followers updated on her day-to-day activities. She recently took to Instagram to share a pre-Diwali look with her fans. She captioned the post, "Best part of having your husband click your picture is the smile. His or mine... guess?"

This was a clear hint at the fact that this video was taken by none other than Shahid Kapoor.

Mira opted for a classic all-black look that featured an organza cape, bralette and panel sharara from the shelves of A & R by Rhea Kapoor. Her outfit featured intricate threadwork that was reflective of amazing craftsmanship. The heavy zari border on her semi-sheer cape and sharara added to the festive feel and looked extremely flattering.

She confidently flaunted her well-toned mid-, and the flair of the sharara accentuated her lean figure. While the sharara and the cape were heavy on design, the bralette was subtle yet striking with simple motif work. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Mira accessorised her look with a chunky neckpiece from The Gem Palace, Jaipur that was in contrast with her outfit and slightly felt out of place. What felt extremely relatable though was the fact that with this rather gorgeous outfit she chose to wear flats for the party. Unusual much?

In terms of makeup, Mira went ahead and sported her classic dewy make-up base with structured eyebrows, mascara-laden eyes and a brown nude lip shade. She opted to keep her tresses open and just blow-dried it well to add a lovely bounce.