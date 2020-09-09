The LB Nagar Sessions Court in Hyderabad on Wednesday sentenced a 23-year-old school bus cleaner to two years of imprisonment for outraging a minor girl's modesty. He was also slapped with a fine of Rs. 1500.

The sentence is effective from September 9. The Judge announced the sentence after the accused Udthala Sathyanarayana was found guilty of committing the offense that had taken place last year in April.

The victim's parents had filed a complaint in April 2019 with Chaitanyapuri police and that is when the matter came to light. The complainant stated that the accused Sathyanarayana aka Sathish worked at the school as a cleaner and was also responsible for picking up students for classes and then dropping them back home.

According to the complaint, Sathyanarayana used to make deliberate attempts to talk to the accused and used to also offer chocolates and make regular attempts to touch her. One day, he took her to the school cellar after school and outraged her modesty. He also threatened her that she will face dire consequences if she informed anybody. But the girl did inform her parents and they filed a complaint against the accused with the police, which led to his arrest and then the sentence.

Earlier, Sathyanarayana was accused of raping an 8th standard girl. He used to work at her school as a cleaner. It should be noted that after he was arrested, the charge was amended to Section 09, 506 and 354(B) of the Indian Penal Code for criminal intimidation and outraging the modesty of the minor.

P. Anthaiah, Sub-Inspector of Police, said, "The accused used to take her to school and back home by the bus operated by the accused."

The cops booked a case under 509, 506, 354(B) of the Indian Penal Code. During the investigation, the man admitted to the crime. After he admitted to his crime, the Sessions Court at LB Nagar convicted him to two years imprisonment, along with a fine.