Fashion designer, Sunita Singh's son Lakshya has been arrested in connection to her death. He has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Sunita (45) was found dead inside a bathroom of her residence on Thursday in Mumbai. She had sustained multiple injuries on her back, face and head.

While it initially appeared that Sunita slipped inside the bathroom, and died as her head had hit the washbasin. However, a police investigation found out that Sunita's son Lakshya Singh (23) pushed her during a scuffle, which caused her the injuries and eventual death, according to Mumbai Mirror.

According to the police, Sunita and her son had an argument over a small matter, following which Lakshya pushed her and her head hit the washbasin. He reportedly initially told the police that Sunita had locked the bathroom door from inside, and did not respond to him.

After questioning the neighbours and a jeweller, police came to the conclusion that Lakshya lied to them. He reportedly visited a jeweller right after the incident, who told the police he himself told the jeweller that he had pushed his mother, and she fell unconscious.

Based on the jeweller's statement, Lakshya has been arrested under section 304 (2) of the IPC. Lakshya used to stay with his mother and fiancé.

"The exact reason behind Sunita's death is yet to be ascertained, but prima facie it appears the mother and son had an argument on Wednesday night. Both of them used to consume narcotics substances," the publication quoted a police officer as saying.

The police are reportedly planning to make Lakshya's fiancé a witness in the case.