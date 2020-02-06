The trailer of the latest instalment of Minions franchise is out and the hilarious pill-shaped characters are ready to tickle your funny bone.

Minions: The Rise of Gru tells the story of Gru who aspires to become a supervillain, The Hollywood Reporter said.

The minions, his loyal yellow servants, help him out in his quest for validation by helping him steal a precious stone.

While we all know the most famous minions, Kevin, Bob, and Stuart, the Minions sequel introduces a new, rounder minion named Otto who is entrusted with the stone but trades it with a child for a pet rock.

All that's missing is any indication of whether previous Minions baddies Scarlet Overkill (Sandra Bullock) and her husband, Herb (Jon Hamm,) or any other characters previously introduced in this spinoff universe, will be returning. Whether any more familiar faces show up or not, there's a good chance that this movie could become one of 2020's highest-grossing films, seeing as the Despicable Me universe has consistently spawned insanely successful hits.

Minions: The Rise of Gru hits theaters July 3.

The film is produced by visionary Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and his longtime collaborators Janet Healy and Chris Renaud and is directed by returning franchise filmmaker Kyle Balda (Despicable Me 3, Minions). The co-directors are Brad Ableson (The Simpsons) and Jonathan del Val (The Secret Life of Pets films), Collider reported.

Minions are small, yellow creatures who have existed since the beginning of time, evolving from yellow single-celled organisms into beings which exist only to serve history's most despicable masters.