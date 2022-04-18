MindStir Media has quite an impressive track record. The company started publishing books in 2009 with J.J. Hebert's groundbreaking, bestselling novel, Unconventional. Hebert is also the founder of MindStir Media. Since the company's inception, MindStir has published around 1,000 book titles, including many award-winners and best-sellers. In fact, MindStir is responsible for launching over one hundred Amazon best-sellers.

MindStir Media is known as the book publisher that connects indie authors with celebrities. To date, the publisher has partnered with three celebrities to attach to indie authors' books, including Mariel Hemingway, Kevin Harrington from Shark Tank and Tori Spelling. This revolutionary influencer service for authors is one service that sets MindStir apart from all other Los Angeles book publishers – MindStir leverages the aforementioned celebrities to help promote books from previously unknown authors. The celebrity marketing takes the unknown author and puts them on the map.

MindStir also specializes in launching books onto the USA Today and Wall Street Journal best-seller lists. Landing on a national best-seller list can be life-changing for an author. But, up until recently, these national lists consisted mostly of books published by the "Big 5" publishers. MindStir has made becoming a bestselling author more attainable for authors, regardless of how they published.

If all of that wasn't enough, MindStir partnered with Tori Spelling in January 2022 to help authors turn their books into TV and film. Tori Spelling is best known for her role in Beverly Hills, 90210. She is a New York Times bestselling author as well. As an independent producer to boot, Spelling is on the lookout for quality content that she can bring to the screen. Her partnership with MindStir seems like an ideal relationship for her to use to discover great content that would otherwise be overlooked.

To round out MindStir's unique services, the company even offers mentoring from USA Today/Wall Street Journal bestselling author J.J. Hebert (the founder) himself. As a nine-time award-winning author of five no. 1 best-seller, Hebert provides mentoring to MindStir Media clients, sharing proven book marketing strategies.

For the company's game-changing publishing and book marketing services they provide, as well as MindStir's stellar reputation in the publishing world, we proudly recognize MindStir Media as the best book publisher in Los Angeles, USA. They clearly stand out above all the rest in LA.