Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday pointed out the huge difference in current vaccination policy, saying "mind the gap". In a tweet, the Congress leader said, "Mind the gap."

He tweeted with the hashtag #Wherearevaccines. He also attached a graphics of cumulative vaccination tracker to back his claims.

Earlier on Friday, Rahul Gandhi had said that July has come but vaccines have not. The Congress leader has been critical of the government over its Covid vaccination policy. However, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan lashed out at Rahul Gandhi on Friday when he questioned the centre over the lack of Covid vaccine doses.

In a tweet ridiculing the Congress leader, Dr Vardhan attacked Mr Gandhi for "not reading" his statements and accused him of "arrogance" and suggested congress to "overhaul" its leadership.

Harsh Vardhan's ridicule

Just yesterday, I put out facts on vaccine availability for the month of July.



What is @RahulGandhi Ji’s problem ?Does he not read ?

Does he not understand ?



There is no vaccine for the virus of arrogance and ignorance !!@INCIndia must think of a leadership overhaul ! https://t.co/jFX60jM15w — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) July 2, 2021

The centre has told the Supreme Court in an affidavit that the 12 crore doses for July will consist of 10 crore Covishield doses and two crore Covaxin doses, which breaks down to 40 lakh doses a day, as against the target of one crore per day to meet the target of vaccinating all.

The highest single-day vaccination record in India is around 88 lakh on June 21 and the country needs to p[rovide one crore vaccines per day to meet the target of vaccinating all by the end of the year. As per the affidavit, 135 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be available by December end as against the Union Health Ministry's projection of around 200 crore, reports said.

India needs to vaccinate 108 crore eligible people by the end of 2021. India has administered around 34 crore doses so far, which is less than five percent of the eligible population to complete two doses.

(With additional inputs from the Desk)