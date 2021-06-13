Savag3, also known as Tariq Sadal is a producer and music entrepreneur based in the Netherlands. He has been working with well-known international artists, including Kamal Raja. After the release of 'MAMA', they have reached a million views on YouTube within a few weeks. Most of the time he spends his day in his own studio named: TsMusicStudio. He has been working with various artists in the Netherlands as well. His passion for music started at a young age because of his surroundings and his family. After studying economics for a while, he knew music was always his passion and he wanted to be a professional musician. After that, he finished his degree at SAE in Amsterdam. For the past few years, he has been working on a few of his productions AVALON and TOPNOTCH.

He is the musical director of his own band: TheNxtGen, the name applies to the music they release and produce. It's all about the focus on the new generation. They make Bollywood covers, but the main focus is on releasing and producing their own music. He says it's important to write your own music and to guide artists with their music because you create something new and something for yourself with your own creativity and vibes. He is passionate about working out the musical vision of an artist. He also believes it's necessary to understand music theory and mindset as well. That's why he started with his own college: Producers College to help all people with their dreams within the music industry. We will develop all the qualities you need to be successful in the music industry as an independent musician/artist. Additionally, we invite guest artists to give masterclasses for Producers College. Last week we invited the famous Grammy-nominated, platinum mix engineer Matthew Weiss from LA to give a masterclass. For the future, he wants to focus on educating others as well as producing his own music.