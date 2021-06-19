Former Indian sprinter Milkha Singh passed away due to COVID complications after contracting the virus a month ago. The 1958 Commonwealth Games champion and 1960 Rome Olympian, dearly called as Flying Sikh, died on Friday night at PGIMER. He was 91-years-old.

Earlier in the day, the health condition of Covid-hit former India sprinter deteriorated with fever and de-saturation, the doctors said. The legendary athlete was undergoing treatment at the PGI hospital in Chandigarh. His daughter, Mona Milkha Singh, who is also a doctor, is monitoring his health.

Milkha Singh's passing comes just days after his wife died of the virus. Nirmal Milkha Singh had succumbed to the virus on June 13.

Nation mourns loss of a legend

The entire nation is mourning the loss of the legendary athlete. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep condolences on Singh's passing.

"In the passing away of Shri Milkha Singh Ji, we have lost a colossal sportsperson, who captured the nation's imagination and had a special place in the hearts of countless Indians. His inspiring personality endeared himself to millions. Anguished by his passing away." PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Recalling the recent conversation with him, PM Modi expressed shock and sadness.Several budding athletes will derive strength from his life journey. My condolences to his family and many admirers all over the world," the Prime Minister further added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and many others from different walks of life expressed their condolences on the passing of Milkha Singh.