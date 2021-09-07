The Russian Foreign Ministry has condemned the coup attempt in Guinea and called for the release of the country's president Alpha Conde.

"We demand the release of Alpha Conde and his inviolability," the ministry said in a statement on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The statement added that Moscow was closely monitoring the concerning developments in Guinea, and it urged all political forces in the region to refrain from any action that would provoke further unrest and rather work towards a peaceful settlement.

On Sunday, Lieutenant-Colonel Mamady Doumbouya announced that his forces have arrested Conde, and dissolved the government and national institutions.

International organisations including the United Nations and some governments have also condemned the coup and demanded Conde's release.