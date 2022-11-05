Milind Soman marked his 57th birthday in the Maldives with his wife Ankita Konwar by free diving in the Indian ocean. The actor and supermodel shared a video of him underwater and yet again inspiring his fans and followers to be fit.

Ankita dropped a comment and wrote, "The Indian Aquaman". The couple is popular for ticking off their bucket lists on their special days and this time, yet again, an incredible feat was achieved.

Wishing her husband, Konwar shared some adorable pictures from their Maldives holiday and wrote, "I wish you love, health and happiness, always !Thank you for being born, being the water to my earth and recognising me in each form, each life and in each universe Here's to a great soul." [sic] Soman and Konwar also didn't give up running in the Maldives and completed a 10K run on their holiday.

Dipannita Sharma, Bipasha Basu, and many other stars poured in wishes for Soman. One user wrote, "Captain Vyom." While another commented, "Mobility at this age [hands raised emoji]." A user remarked, "You rock anywhere, everywhere."

It's never a bad time to start running!

In 2012, Milind founded, Pinkathon, one of India's biggest women's run created with the aim of spreading awareness about women's health-related issues, breast cancer in particular. Calling it more than a marathon, Soman stated, "It is the beginning of a movement carried forward by a growing community of empowered women across India, who share a belief that a healthy family, a healthy nation, and a healthy world begins with empowered women."

Meanwhile, Milind Soman married Ankita Konwar in April 2018 in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug. Recently, the actor was trending after he bought a property in Mumbai worth Rs. 6.8 crore, reportedly.

On the professional front, Soman will be seen playing Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in Kangana Ranaut's period drama 'Emergency'. The film is written and directed by Kangana. She also stars as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the upcoming film. Soman was earlier seen in Bollywood films including Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Bajirao Mastani', '16 December', 'Jurm', 'Bheja Fry', and more. He was also a part of a music video titled 'Shringaar' by Akasa Sing and Aastha Gill.