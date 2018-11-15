Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have reportedly called off their wedding plans after losing their home in the California wildfires. The couple had apparently planned the nuptials at their Malibu residence.

A source told Radar Online: "They had plans to get married at her property in Malibu and now those plans are on a permanent hold."

"Miley was not in any rush to get married and this is like a blessing in disguise," the insider added.

The heartbreaking incident has however brought them closer.

"Her and Liam are solid right now and losing all of their material possessions has taught them both how unimportant all of that is," the source went on.

Meanwhile, Miley took to Twitter to revealed that she lost her home in the wildfires. She tweeted: "Completely devestated by the fires affecting my community. I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that's all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong."

"I am grateful for all I have left. Sending so much love and gratitude to the firefighters and LA country Sheriff's department!" she added.

Adding on, the Hunger Games actor shared a heartfelt note to his followers about the devastation. He posted on Instagram: "It's been a heartbreaking few days. This is what's left of my house. Love. Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires."

"I spent the day in Malibu yesterday and it was amazing to see the community pulling together to help each other out in any way they can. Malibu is a strong community and this event is only going to make it stronger. Thankful for the all the great local guys that helped keep smaller fires out around my property. I love u guys. I love you Malibu. Thank you to all the hero firefighters around California. It's going to be a journey to rebuild. Stay strong all," he added.