To celebrate Liam Hemsworth's 29th birthday, singer Miley Cyrus shared an intimate and loving message for her hubby. She shared all the favourite thing that she likes about her "favourite dude" and the number one person in her life. Miley Cyrus's adorable message to her loving husband – through an open love letter - on Instagram has left all her fans to go gaga all over the couple all over again.

The 'Hannah Montana' star reminds the first time she came across her when he was and after 10 years she decided to share some intimate information about her "hubz' in the most intimate way possible.

"The way you look at me.. the way you look at our dogs... our pigs, our horses, our cats, our fish. The way you look at your family... your friends... at strangers... at life," she began. The country singer went ahead and showed her appreciation of how Liam, "never too proud to ask for help."

The most intimate information that Miley could share was how she loved his "dirty sock" because that reminds her that he is home. Also, how they liked "laying in bed late at night looking for new recipes, only going to sleep," so that they can wake up the next day and make breakfast together "while having a hot cup of coffee. (almost as hot as you are)."

Miley also revealed how Liam does her laundry and how she likes the fact that she has teeth brush partner.

Liam and Miley first met each other in 2009 at the sets of "The Last Song." They went public with their romance a year later.

The couple were together for three years and got engaged during that time but they broke up in 2013. After three years the couple got back again in 2016 and from then on their love seems to grow stronger and stronger, with Cyrus dedicating her love to Hemsworth in the song "Malibu."

Whatever, be there in the past, Miley and Liam are setting the standards for #couplegoals.

Find the full statement below.